KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,600 DN 150
KorElecTerm 48,950 UP 1,650
NamhaeChem 8,860 DN 30
DONGSUH 17,900 UP 250
BGF 6,210 DN 10
SamsungEng 16,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 92,300 DN 900
PanOcean 4,605 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 25,000 DN 200
KT 26,800 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL188000 UP500
LG Uplus 13,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,100 DN 900
KT&G 103,000 DN 500
DHICO 6,530 UP 20
LG Display 14,000 DN 150
Kangwonland 30,950 UP 200
NAVER 150,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 132,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 515,000 DN 1,000
DSME 29,200 DN 700
DSINFRA 6,180 DN 10
DWEC 4,610 UP 10
Donga ST 88,600 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,500 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 223,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 233,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 33,400 UP 100
LGH&H 1,271,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 295,500 DN 8,500
KEPCO E&C 21,450 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,400 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,000 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 0
LGELECTRONICS 68,800 0
Celltrion 181,500 DN 6,500
Huchems 22,650 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,100 UP 2,800
