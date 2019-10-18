KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,300 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 31,450 UP 500
GS 49,950 DN 650
CJ CGV 35,000 UP 1,850
HYUNDAILIVART 14,000 UP 250
LIG Nex1 35,100 UP 250
FILA KOREA 58,700 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 148,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,150 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 155,500 UP 2,500
LF 19,900 UP 250
FOOSUNG 8,910 UP 40
JW HOLDINGS 6,020 DN 20
SK Innovation 163,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 22,000 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 42,850 DN 50
Hansae 19,350 0
LG HAUSYS 58,100 DN 600
Youngone Corp 36,700 UP 850
KOLON IND 44,900 DN 50
HanmiPharm 297,000 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 7,180 0
emart 118,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY320 00 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,000 UP 100
CUCKOO 112,000 0
COSMAX 71,900 DN 200
MANDO 34,700 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 344,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 67,800 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 32,800 DN 250
Netmarble 89,600 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S348500 DN4500
ORION 100,000 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 192,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 47,300 DN 250
HDC-OP 32,650 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,850 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 50
