Justin Thomas enjoys 'stress-free' day to take PGA Tour lead in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Every weekend hacker would love to be in Justin Thomas' shoes, even for just one day: go put a few drives on fairways, hit greens, sink some putts and sign your scorecard for 63.
"It was just a very stress-free day," Thomas said after his bogey-free round of 63 in Friday's second round at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, the lone PGA Tour event in South Korea each fall. Thomas is sitting pretty at the top at 13-under, two shots better than An Byeong-hun of South Korea and Danny Lee of New Zealand.
"I felt like I didn't do anything unbelievably. I got it pretty close to holes, where those birdies came easier," said Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017. "This was a very easy 63, if you can somehow say that."
Like all great athletes, the world No. 5 has a way of making things look easier than they actually are. He hit 12 of the 14 fairways and reached 17 greens in regulation. Add in the fact that Thomas is one of the tour's longest hitters off the tee, and the 7,241-yard Club @ Nine Bridges was there for the taking.
"Hopefully, I will be able to keep some of that play going for the weekend," Thomas said. "The thing with this course is, if you get it in play and you're striking the ball well, it's not particularly long and you can get short irons in your hands and make a lot of birdies."
Thomas also shot a 63 in the opening round in 2017. He said that first 63 was better because it came in far windier conditions than Friday, but he said with a smile, "I'd take a 63 in any conditions on any course any day."
Thomas will go for his 11th career PGA Tour win. His 36-hole score of 13-under 131 is a tournament record.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
Fans, friends bid final farewell to K-pop star Sulli
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
3
U.S. urges S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan: Pentagon
-
4
9th case of African swine fever found in wild boar near inter-Korean border
-
5
N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'