Englishman Colin Bell named head coach of S. Korean nat'l women's football team
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Englishman Colin Bell is now the head coach of the South Korean women's national football team.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Bell as the new boss for the Taeguk Ladies on Friday. He's signed through the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Bell, 58, is the first foreign national to coach the South Korean women's team.
Bell played for Mainz in the Bundesliga in the 1980s and has enjoyed a far more decorated career as a coach. He led 1. FFC Frankfurt to the UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2015, a year after winning the German league cup with the same club.
He'd been the Irish women's team head coach from 2017 to June this year. Before accepting the South Korean job, Bell was the assistant head coach for Huddersfield Town in the English Football League Championship.
Bell fills the vacancy left by the departure of Choi In-cheul in early September. Choi was named to the job in late August but resigned a few days later in the face of allegations that he'd physically and verbally assaulted his players.
The KFA said Bell has a wealth of coaching experience at both club and international level, and his deep understanding of modern football and his player-oriented managerial philosophy will help take the South Korean program to the next level.
Bell will have his introductory press conference at KFA House in Seoul next Tuesday. He's expected to make his South Korea debut in December at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship.
