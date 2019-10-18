Gov't requests stronger security around U.S. ambassador's residence after break-in
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The government requested Friday that law enforcement authorities beef up security around the U.S. Embassy and the residence of the top American diplomat in Seoul after nearly 20 university students trespassed in his residence.
Earlier in the day, the students broke into the residence of U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris and staged a surprise protest criticizing Washington's demand for a hefty rise in Seoul's share of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea. Police took them out and plan to investigate them.
"Any harm to or attack on foreign diplomatic missions will not be justified under any circumstances," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
It added that it would take "all appropriate measures" to protect areas surrounding foreign diplomatic missions and prevent any acts disturbing their well-being.
The protest came as Seoul and Washington are expected to hold another round of negotiations next week on how much South Korea will pay next year and beyond for the stationing of American troops on the peninsula.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
