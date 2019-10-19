Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:27 October 19, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/12 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 22/11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/14 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 0
Busan 24/16 Sunny 20
(END)
