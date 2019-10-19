Korean-language dailies

-- Prime minister to deliver Moon's letter to Abe next week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon likely to suggest summit with Abe through PM (Kookmin Daily)

-- PM to hand over Moon's letter to Abe to improve bilateral ties (Donga llbo)

-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe for possible summit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon to delivery letter to Abe for summit through PM (Segye Times)

-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Chosun Ilbo)

-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe on Thursday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe next week (Hankyoreh)

-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe for breakthrough (Hankook Ilbo)

-- PM to deliver Moon's letter to Abe for breakthrough (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

