Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019.
Korean-language dailies
-- Proportion of regular selection may increase to 40 pct in admissions to major Seoul universities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon urges preparation of measures to solve imbalance in college admission system (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says CSAT-based regular admissions fairer than early admissions (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't spurs major Seoul universities to expand proportion of regular admissions (Segye Times)
-- First target of Cheong Wa Dae's pursuit of fairness: education (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No private special-purpose elite high schools from 2025 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- All special-purpose elite high schools to be switched to regular high schools from 2025 (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon calls for expansion of proportion of regular admissions to over 30 pct of college admissions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Proportion of regular admission decisions for major Seoul universities likely to increase to 40 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unemployment benefits hit bottom ... deficit to reach 1 tln won next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim's Kumgang plans are part of bigger idea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea gives up WTO developing country status (Korea Times)
(END)
