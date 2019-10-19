S. Korean-born New Zealand golfer playing with heavy heart after child's premature birth
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- New Zealand golfer Danny Lee was talking at his usual slow and relaxed pace, discussing his third round of four-under 68 that put him in a tie for first place at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Saturday.
But when he was asked about plans to celebrate his victory on the 18th green Sunday at the Club @ Nine Bridges, Lee paused for a moment, and offered to discuss something he thought he wouldn't have to address until later.
Lee, who was born in South Korea, revealed that he and his wife's second child had been born premature last Sunday.
"We were expecting the baby for Christmas Day," Lee said, holding back tears and declining to discuss the matter further.
Lee has kept his emotions in check through 54 holes at the US$9.75 million tournament, the only PGA Tour stop in South Korea each year. He began the day two shots behind the overnight leader, Justin Thomas of the United States, but Lee drained a long eagle putt at the par-5 18th hole to hold a share of the lead with Thomas at 15-under heading into the final round.
Lee's only PGA win came in 2015.
"On the 18th hole, I hit a three-wood for my second shot and I struck it so well that I thought it was going to go over the green," Lee said. "Fortunately, it hit a mound and stayed on the green. I didn't even try to make that putt. I was just hoping to get it close to the cup but it somehow got sucked into the cup."
Lee said he was pleased to have finally played well before South Korean fans, but when asked what a victory in his native land would mean to him, Lee said, "I'll talk about it if I win the tournament tomorrow."
After putting the emotional talk of his premature baby out of the way, Lee returned to his dead-pan ways.
Asked about his game plan for the final round, Lee said, "If the ball did everything I wanted it to do, I'd have a lot more wins by now."
"I'll get up tomorrow morning and see how I feel, and then set up my game plan accordingly," Lee added.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean prime minister to meet Abe on Thursday during trip to Japan
-
5
S. Korea asks regional football body to consider punishing N. Korea over crowdless World Cup qualifier