S. Korean contender digs himself a hole after two disastrous scores at CJ Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seven is not a lucky number in golf, especially not when it finds its way into the scorecard of a PGA Tour pro chasing his first title.
On Saturday, An Byeong-hun had a couple of 7s on his card during his third round of one-over 73 at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, the only PGA Tour event held in his native South Korea annually.
An began the day two behind the overnight leader, Justin Thomas, but he's fallen back by five shots heading into Sunday's final round at the Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island.
An's first seven was a triple bogey at the par-4 11th. He'd just birdied the 10th hole to reach 14-under and tie Thomas for the lead. But then An sent his drive way left at the 11th, and the second shot ricocheted off a tree and remained in the woods. An declared his ball unplayable and ended up making the momentum-killing triple bogey.
An bounced back with birdies at the 12th and the 14th to stay close to Thomas. But he had another hiccup with a bogey at the 16th, and closed out his day with another seven, a double bogey at the par-5 18th.
On that finishing hole, An's tee shot landed in a bunker and his third shot found water hazard.
An said after the round that the 11th and the 18th ruined his otherwise solid round, which included six birdies.
"It would have been okay for me to birdie there but at those two holes, I shot five-over," An told Yonhap News Agency. "It was very disappointing."
An, the 2015 European Tour Rookie of the Year, has had some close calls on the PGA Tour, with third-place finishes in August and September.
He has five golfers above him on the leaderboard entering Sunday here, and An said he knows what he has to do.
"I just need to play one of the best rounds of my life to catch them up," he said. "It'd be tough because I've got some good players in front. But this is golf. Anything can happen. We still have one more day."
Thomas won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017 and fellow American Brooks Koepka won last year's tournament.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
(LEAD) Moon requests support for peace efforts, Busan summit with ASEAN
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean prime minister to meet Abe on Thursday during trip to Japan
-
5
S. Korea asks regional football body to consider punishing N. Korea over crowdless World Cup qualifier