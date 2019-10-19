Inaugural champion Justin Thomas 'comfortable' with shared lead at CJ Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Justin Thomas has been there and done that, as attested by him having won 10 PGA Tour titles, including a major, by age 26. That's why he won't let himself get frustrated over a few lipped-out putts during the third round of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Saturday.
At 16-under, Thomas held a three-shot lead over Danny Lee of New Zealand standing on the 18th tee at the Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island. But a combination of his bogey and Lee's eagle quickly erased that advantage.
Thomas, world No. 5, signed for a 70 after five birdies and three bogeys on a windy day in Jeju Island. He and Lee are tied for the lead at 15-under heading into Sunday, with Cameron Smith of Australia trailing by three.
Thomas, the inaugural CJ Cup champion from 2017, looked back on his round and said the score "easily could have been a 65 or 66" if some putts had dropped instead of lipping out.
"I played well. I just didn't hit a lot of good putts that burned the edges and didn't quite go in," Thomas said. "To not really get anything out of it and still have a share of the lead going into Sunday is a good thing."
Asked if he was frustrated that he'd lost his overnight lead, Thomas said, "It's not too frustrating since I'm tied for the lead."
"It would be one thing if I lost six or seven shots today, but I feel pretty comfortable when I have a chance to win the tournament," the former world No. 1 said. "Obviously, Danny's playing well and a lot of guys are playing well. So I need to go out and play well tomorrow. I just need to keep doing what I've done the last couple days and just get a little bit more out of it."
Thomas has a good reason to be comfortable. He has held or shared a 54-hole lead 10 previous times on the tour, and has converted seven of those into victories.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
