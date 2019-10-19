(LEAD) Police to request arrest warrants for 9 students over break-in
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Police said they will request warrants for the arrests of nine South Korean university students late Saturday for breaking into the residence of the top U.S. envoy in South Korea.
The request comes a day after 17 student members of a progressive civic group broke into the residence of U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris in central Seoul by climbing over its wall using a ladder.
They staged a surprise protest criticizing the U.S. demand for a hefty rise in South Korea's share of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. troops.
There have been reports that the U.S. wants South Korea to pay US$5 billion under next year's cost-sharing deal, up from 1.04 trillion won ($871 million) this year.
The protest came five days before Seoul and Washington begin the second round of defense cost-sharing talks in Hawaii.
Police said they will release 10 other students by Saturday, though the students will remain under investigation.
On Friday, police took into custody two others who attempted to break into the residence.
The U.S. Embassy urged South Korea to strengthen its efforts to protect all diplomatic missions as it noted "with strong concern" that the break-in was the second incidence of illegal entry into the ambassador's residential compound in 13 months.
South Korean police have deployed about 80 additional personnel, bringing to about 110 the total number of personnel protecting the residence.
"Big shout out to Embassy guards & Seoul Metro Police Agency for responding to protesters who breached perimeter around my residence," Harris tweeted.
In South Korea, police are required to ask prosecutors to seek a court-issued warrant to formally arrest a suspect.
