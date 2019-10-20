Rising star says young core belongs on PGA Tour
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Whoever said golf was an old man's game should look at the PGA Tour today.
Young pros barely into their 20s have already reached the winner's circle in the past few months, with the promise of so much more. And one member of that young core, the 22-year-old Collin Morikawa, believes the best from that bunch is yet to come.
"We feel like we belong," the American said after completing his third round at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Jeju Island on Saturday. "I think the reason why we turned pros at the times we did, even though we were all different ages, is that we felt ready. We wouldn't have come out here if we didn't feel like we were ready to come and play."
Morikawa, who fired a seven-under 65 to tie for seventh through 54 holes at nine-under 207, was once the world's top-ranked amateur player. He made his professional debut earlier this year and captured his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in July. It was only his sixth professional start and the victory followed a runner-up finish and a fourth-place showing at his two previous stops.
Aside from Morikawa, fellow American Matthew Wolff, 20, picked up his first PGA title in just his third start at the 3M Open in July. And though he didn't win a tournament, the 21-year-old South Korean Im Sung-jae won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year thanks to his remarkable consistency. He played in a tour-high 35 tournaments and posted seven top-10s. Those seven top-10s came in five different months -- October, February, March (three), June and August.
And just last month, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, 20, won the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season opener, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
"Obviously, we've been able to take those opportunities and make something out of them," Morikawa said of his contemporaries. "We're ready to come out here and win. Matt and I have done it. Sung-jae is right there. Viktor (Hovland of Norway, who's 22) is right there. It's going to be really fun, especially when we're able to play with each other."
Unlike some other pros, Morikawa hasn't been shy about discussing his career goals. He has said he has visions of reaching No. 1 in the world rankings and winning major championships.
"For me, when you check off one goal, you've got to set two more," he said. "It never is satisfying enough to hit that one thing and feel OK with it."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea unlikely to be removed this time from U.S. currency list: minister
-
3
(2nd LD) About 40 pct of N. Koreans urgently need food aid: FAO
-
4
Police to request arrest warrants for 9 students over break-in
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean prime minister to meet Abe on Thursday during trip to Japan