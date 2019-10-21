Rested club facing team on hot postseason streak for S. Korean baseball championship

Lindblom and Co. will have to contain some pesky hitters near the top of the Heroes' lineup. Veteran leadoff Seo Geon-chang has a hit in all seven postseason games so far and is batting .344 (11-for-32) with six runs scored. No. 3 hitter Lee Jung-hoo was named the MVP of the second round, after batting .533 (8-for-15) with three RBIs and four runs scored in three games. For the postseason, Lee is hitting at a .414 (12-for-29) clip.

