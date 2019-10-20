Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 October 20, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/10 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/12 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/11 Sunny 0

Busan 24/15 Sunny 0

