Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 October 20, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 21/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/10 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/12 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 23/11 Sunny 0
Busan 24/15 Sunny 0
(END)
