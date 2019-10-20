Eco-friendly auto exports surge 42 pct in 2019: data
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of eco-friendly cars have soared by more than 40 percent on-year in 2019, mainly on the back of the popularity of subcompact SUVs, data showed Sunday.
Local carmakers exported a combined 180,933 eco-friendly autos, such as electric vehicles (EVs), during the January-September period, up 41.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).
The number accounts for 10.2 percent of all auto exports during the first nine months of the year, according to KAMA.
Eco-friendly versions of Hyundai Motor Co.'s Kona subcompact SUV and Kia Motors' s Niro subcompact SUV have gained popularity in major overseas markets, such as Europe and the United States.
A combined 110,933 units of the Kona and the Niro were shipped overseas during the cited period, accounting for about 60 percent of eco-friendly car exports, the data showed.
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
(2nd LD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea unlikely to be removed this time from U.S. currency list: minister
-
3
(2nd LD) About 40 pct of N. Koreans urgently need food aid: FAO
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean prime minister to meet Abe on Thursday during trip to Japan
-
5
Police to request arrest warrants for 9 students over break-in