Hyundai Glovis inks 210 bln-won oil shipping deal with GS Caltex
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, said Sunday it has signed a long-term crude oil shipping contract worth 210 billion won (US$178 million) with oil refiner GS Caltex Corp.
Under the deal, Hyundai Glovis will transport crude oil from the Middle Eastern region to GS Caltex's plant in the southern part of South Korea starting in the fourth quarter of the year.
The contract will last for 10 years, officials said.
Hyundai Glovis said its newly built 300,000-ton very large crude carrier (VLCC), named the V. Progress, will be used to ship crude oil for GS Caltex.
Hyundai Glovis currently operates a fleet of more than 90 ships, including car and truck carriers, as well as tankers.
