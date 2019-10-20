Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon congratulates Widodo on commencing 2nd term

October 20, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a formal congratulatory message Sunday to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for the launch of his second term, expressing hope for win-win partnerships between the two nations.

Moon dispatched his chief of staff, Noh Young-min, to the Sunday inauguration ceremony in Jakarta as a special envoy. Noh is carrying the president's personal letter.

In a separate message on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, Moon called Widodo a "valuable friend."

Moon said Indonesia will develop "more dynamically" under his "inclusive leadership."

Indonesia has become the only ASEAN member that has forged a "special strategic partnership" with South Korea thanks to Widodo's friendship and trust toward Seoul, Moon said.

Going forward, he added, Indonesia and South Korea are expected to achieve co-prosperity by harmonizing their key strategies -- the Indonesian Vision for growth and Seoul's New Southern Policy.

The presidents have maintained close ties with each other, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2nd from L) gives South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) a thumbs-up during a visit to the Dongdaemun fashion mall in Seoul on Sept. 10, 2018, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

