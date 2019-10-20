Moon congratulates Widodo on commencing 2nd term
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a formal congratulatory message Sunday to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for the launch of his second term, expressing hope for win-win partnerships between the two nations.
Moon dispatched his chief of staff, Noh Young-min, to the Sunday inauguration ceremony in Jakarta as a special envoy. Noh is carrying the president's personal letter.
In a separate message on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, Moon called Widodo a "valuable friend."
Moon said Indonesia will develop "more dynamically" under his "inclusive leadership."
Indonesia has become the only ASEAN member that has forged a "special strategic partnership" with South Korea thanks to Widodo's friendship and trust toward Seoul, Moon said.
Going forward, he added, Indonesia and South Korea are expected to achieve co-prosperity by harmonizing their key strategies -- the Indonesian Vision for growth and Seoul's New Southern Policy.
The presidents have maintained close ties with each other, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.
