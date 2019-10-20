K.J. Choi gets 'supernatural powers' from supportive crowd at CJ Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Competing for the third consecutive week, South Korea's PGA Tour veteran Choi Kyoung-ju was running on fumes in Sunday's final round at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.
Choi, affectionately known as K.J. Choi, needed all the help he could get in order to play through the only PGA Tour event in his native land. And he found it from the supportive crowd along the ropes.
"They showed so much faith and support, and I think I was able to play due to some supernatural powers," Choi said after shooting a five-under 67 on Sunday at the Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island. "I poured everything I had into the course. I had a great time, and I am really happy."
The 49-year-old had three rounds in the 60s, with four days of 69-74-68-67 that put him in a four-way tie for 16th
On Sunday, he birdied the seventh and ninth holes, after setting up easy putts with his second shots. He had an eagle at the par-5 12th. After making his only bogey of the round at the 16th, Choi finished his tournament with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and the 18th.
Choi, who'd played at Korean Tour events the past two weeks, said he had a far better control of his iron shots than at earlier tournaments.
"For some reason, I struggled with my irons last week," Choi said. "My philosophy in golf is that you have to hit your irons well to put up good scores."
Choi said he enjoyed the challenges presented by the 7,241-yard course, which he said required players to hit many different types of shots.
"I think I used all 14 clubs in my bag," Choi said. "The course was in great shape, and it demanded so much from us."
Once he turns 50 next May, Choi, an eight-time winner, will be eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions, a circuit reserved for over-50 players. Choi still has his regular PGA Tour card, and he said his primary goal is to finish in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup points to retain his status for another season.
"Doing well at the CJ Cup was really important for me to realize this goal," Choi said. "I love this golf course. I wanted to do well here. As long as I have my PGA Tour card, I'll be playing out here with young players."
