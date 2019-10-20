Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan

All Headlines 16:18 October 20, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A suspected virulent avian influenza (AI) case has been reported in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, authorities announced Sunday, as South Korea has been struggling to curb the spread of African swine fever for months.

A case of AI H5 virus has been confirmed in wild bird feces, sampled near a creek last Tuesday, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.

The agency said the case is suspected to be a virulent bird flu virus, adding it's expected to take a day or two to confirm whether it's highly pathogenic. Asan is located some 90 kilometers south of Seoul.

The agency has notified the agriculture ministry and local authorities of the findings for swift quarantine measures.

An image depicting Avian influenza (AI) cases (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

