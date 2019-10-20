POSCO E&C completes power plant construction in Panama.
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Engineering & Construction Co., the construction arm of South Korea's leading steelmaker, POSCO, said Sunday that it has completed the construction of a large-scale power plant in Panama.
POSCO E&C held a ceremony on Friday (local time) to mark the completion of the combined cycle power plant and an LNG terminal at Colon Province, around 60 kilometers north of the capital, Panama City, officials said.
The new plant, with generating capacity of 380 megawatts, will account for about 23 percent of Panama's total electricity production, enough for 300,000 households in the area, officials said.
The project finished in 27 months, the fastest among similar plant constructions in Central and South America, POSCO E&C said.
POSCO E&C was the first South Korean construction company to make inroads into Latin America's energy plant market with a coal-fired power plant deal in Chile in 2006.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
1
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
2
(2nd LD) About 40 pct of N. Koreans urgently need food aid: FAO
-
3
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
4
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
5
(2nd LD) Police request arrest warrants for 9 students over break-in