S. Korea confirms 10th case of African swine fever found in wild boar
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed the 10th case of a wild boar found dead with African swine fever Sunday, spawning concerns about possible spread of the deadly animal disease.
A wild boar was found dead some 3 kilometers south of the civilian control line in the border town of Yeoncheon on Friday and later tested positive, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.
It raised the number of wild boars found to be infected with the deadly virus to 10.
Wild boars infected with African swine fever had been so far found in the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the Korean peninsula or inside and near the civilian control line.
The latest case, reported relatively far away from the line, raises concerns about potential spread of the virus.
South Korea has confirmed 14 cases of African swine fever at local pig farms since Sept. 17.
So far, all confirmed cases from wild and domestic pigs came from areas bordering North Korea.
South Korea has been mobilizing hundreds of soldiers and civilians to hunt down wild boars near the border to try to contain spread of African swine fever.
