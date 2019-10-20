N. Korea opens int'l youth weightlifting competition
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- North Korea held an opening ceremony of an international youth weightlifting competition in Pyongyang on Sunday, with 38 South Korean athletes taking part in the event.
The 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships will run until Oct. 27, with around 120 athletes from 15 Asian countries expected to compete.
Around 70 South Korean weightlifters, journalists and staff arrived in Pyongyang via Beijing on Friday.
The ceremony began with the appearance of signs representing 15 Asian countries at the Weightlifting Gymnasium of Chongchun Street.
Clad in traditional attire, "hanbok," a North Korean woman holding a sign referring to South Korea appeared seventh, in alphabetical order, at the ceremony.
The sign contained South Korea's national flag, and the text "Daehanminguk," meaning Republic of Korea (ROK), in Korean and the English acronym of the ROK.
South Korea has sent the largest number of athletes to the weightlifting competition among the participating countries. China did not take part in the event.
The international sports event came less than a week after South and North Korea played to a scoreless draw in a World Cup soccer qualifier in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
The game was held before empty seats with no fans, journalists or live broadcasting.
(END)
