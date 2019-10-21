Korean-language dailies

-- Deputy PM Hong Nam-ki hints at growth rate of 2.0-2.1 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rate of ministers' participation in presidential architecture policy council sessions over 11 years tallied at zero (Kookmin Daily)

-- PM Lee to meet Abe on Oct. 24, possibility of summit next month (Donga llbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae mulls delaying punishment for violating 52-hour workweek system (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't acknowledges possible downgrading of growth outlook (Segye Times)

-- Rep. Yoo Seong-min says 15 lawmakers against election law revision, bill for body probing corrupt public officials will block their passage (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. State Department voices 'strong concern' over illegal entry into ambassador's residence (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Hong Nam-ki says this year's growth rate may stand at 2.0-2.1 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae recognizes legal status of same-sex spouses of foreign diplomats in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mando to export steering wheels for future cars to U.S. for first time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Brexit uncertainty increases,' could be delayed again to late January (Korea Economic Daily)

