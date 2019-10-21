(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 21)

Such slack security on Korea's part was shameful. Police did not act even when scenes of students climbing the wall were caught by media cameras. The students' group was pro-North Korea and anti-U.S. It attempted to break into the U.S. Embassy in January and June to protest the U.S. demand for higher defense cost-sharing and a Seoul visit by U.S. President Donald Trump. Police gave the lame excuse that they worried about injuries if they forcibly removed their ladders. They said they had to wait for female officers to arrive to handle the female protesters. It was only four years ago that U.S. Ambassador Mark Lippert came under a vicious daylight attack. Police negligence stokes concerns about further dents in the relationship between Seoul and Washington.