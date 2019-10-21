Today in Korean history
Oct. 22
1950 -- American-led U.N. forces advance to Korea's border with China a little more than a month after the Incheon landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War. The U.N. forces were later forced to retreat by Chinese soldiers who crossed the border to aid North Korea's attack.
1996 -- South Korea joins the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a Paris-based group of developed nations.
2003 -- Dissident Song Doo-yul is arrested on charges of violating the National Security Law and engaging in pro-North Korean activities. The Muenster University professor had arrived in South Korea after 36 years of self-imposed exile in Germany. Song was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, but an appellate court later cleared him. Song and his wife returned to Germany in August 2004.
2010 -- Finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies open two-day talks in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to find ways to resolve the sticky global currency row and set the agenda for the Seoul summit held Nov. 11-12. The economies agreed to avoid competitive currency devaluations and curb excessive trade imbalances to ease mounting economic tensions.
2013 -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won and his Danish counterpart, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, agree to further develop their strategic partnership over a wide range of issues of mutual interest during Chung's trip to Denmark.
