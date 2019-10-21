Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

October 21, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 22/13 Sunny 10

Suwon 24/10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 23/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 23/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/12 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/11 Sunny 10

Busan 23/15 Cloudy 10

