Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:13 October 21, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/12 Sunny 10
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 10
Suwon 24/10 Sunny 10
Cheongju 23/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 23/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/12 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/11 Sunny 10
Busan 23/15 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
5
(2nd LD) Samsung SDI unveils safety measures to tackle ESS fires
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
3
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
4
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
5
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence