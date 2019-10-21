Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Oct. 21
General
-- Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-- Parliamentary audit of unification, foreign, defense ministries
-- S. Korea-China strategic defense talks
Economy & Finance
-- Customs office: S. Korea's exports in first 20 days of October
-- BOK Gov. Lee says U.S.-China dispute lowers S. Korean growth by 0.4 percentage point
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
5
(2nd LD) Samsung SDI unveils safety measures to tackle ESS fires
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
3
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
4
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
-
5
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence