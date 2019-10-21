Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Oct. 21

All Headlines 09:33 October 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter

-- Parliamentary audit of unification, foreign, defense ministries

-- S. Korea-China strategic defense talks

Economy & Finance

-- Customs office: S. Korea's exports in first 20 days of October

-- BOK Gov. Lee says U.S.-China dispute lowers S. Korean growth by 0.4 percentage point
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!