Seoul stocks open tad higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened slightly higher Monday as investors hunted bargains after the market lost ground last week amid downbeat Chinese economic growth data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.59 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,065.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Last week, Beijing reported weaker-than-expected economic growth of 6 percent for the third quarter, also drifting the U.S. stock market into negative territory.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.03 percent. LG Electronics moved up 0.15 percent.
Chemical shares also opened higher, with LG Chem rising 1.18 percent and SK Innovation moving up 0.61 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, fell 0.41 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis shed 1.87 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,179.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.40 won from the previous session's close.
