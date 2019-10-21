S. Korea sends delegation to WTO for e-commerce negotiation
SEJONG, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it has sent a delegation to the World Trade Organization to participate in negotiations on developing electronic commerce.
The delegation will take part in the gathering set to run from Tuesday to Friday at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Earlier this year, nearly half the WTO's 164 members announced their intention to start negotiations on trade-related aspects of e-commerce.
The discussions will center on establishing international regulations that will cover online transactions, a major part of the fourth industrial revolution, according to the ministry.
Countries will share ideas on how to strengthen e-commerce and deal with cybersecurity issues, it added.
Participating countries will make efforts to come up with significant resolutions before the WTO Ministerial Conference slated for June 2020.
"South Korea is actively participating in the negotiations to pre-emptively respond to the fourth industrial revolution and the transition to a digital economy," an official from the ministry said. "We will continue efforts to raise issues regarding fair trade and gain support from the participating countries."
