The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:10 October 23, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.31 1.32
2-M 1.37 1.38
3-M 1.42 1.42
6-M 1.45 1.45
12-M 1.45 1.45
(END)
