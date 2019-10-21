Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors asked a Seoul court Monday to issue an arrest warrant for the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk on 10 charges including obstruction of business and violation of the capital market law.
The request came about two months since the prosecution started investigating Cho's family over allegations regarding the forgery of a college presidential citation, a dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF) and academic favors.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sought an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-sim, a Dongyang University professor, over the allegations.
Chung's health was cited as a key factor affecting whether the prosecution could press ahead with the arrest request.
But the prosecution appears to have judged it inevitable that she should be taken into custody.
The 57-year-old Chung is alleged to have been involved in fabricating a college presidential citation related to voluntary activity by her daughter at Dongyang University in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
In early September, Chung was indicted on forgery charges while her husband was attending a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
As for the investment in the PEF, the arrest warrant was sought over allegations of embezzlement and violating the capital market law.
Last week, Cho abruptly resigned amid controversy about whether he was suitable for the job.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
