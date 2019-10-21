S. Korean shares little changed over Brexit caution
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares were nearly flat late Monday morning on rising concerns over the Chinese economy and uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 1.06 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,061.75.
While Britain and the EU announced a Brexit deal last week, market sentiment remained cautious because the deal must win approval from both sides. Investors also expressed woes over the weaker-than-expected economic growth of China.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor was unchanged, while Kia Motors shed 0.12 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 0.83 percent.
Market giant Samsung Electronics added 0.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.26 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,175.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.40 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
5
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
3
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
4
Prosecutors seek arrest warrants for 7 college activists for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization