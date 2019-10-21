Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Quarantine officials on high alert as 11th ASF confirmed from wild boars
SEJONG -- South Korea's quarantine authorities on Monday confirmed the 11th outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) from wild boars near the border with North Korea, sparking concerns over the further spread of the deadly animal disease in the area.
The latest confirmed case was reported within a civilian control line near the border, according to the Ministry of Environment.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul, adjacent metropolitan areas launch preliminary measures to reduce fine dust
SEOUL -- Seoul and its adjacent metropolitan areas kicked off preliminary measures to reduce fine dust air pollution on Monday, the first such steps taken this autumn.
A set of preliminary measures are being taken in the public sector to cut fine dust in a proactive manner when there is a high possibility that authorities could launch steps to cut air pollution a day later.
-----------------
Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister
SEOUL -- Prosecutors asked a Seoul court Monday to issue an arrest warrant for the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk on 10 charges including obstruction of business and violation of the capital market law.
The request came about two months since the prosecution started investigating Cho's family over allegations regarding the forgery of a college presidential citation, a dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF) and academic favors.
-----------------
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back to 45 percent after Cho Kuk's resignation as justice minister, a weekly poll showed Monday.
According to Realmeter, the rating gained 3.6 percentage points on-week to 45 percent. It conducted the phone survey of 2,505 people nationwide, aged 19 or older, for the five business days last week. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.
-----------------
U.S.-China dispute lowers S. Korean growth by 0.4 percentage point: BOK chief
SEOUL -- The trade dispute between the United States and China is expected to have lowered South Korea's growth by up to 0.4 percentage point, the head of South Korea's central bank has said, without elaborating on the country's anticipated growth outlook.
"We cannot but be affected by the trade dispute between the two countries because the proportion of our exports to the United States and China is so large," Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said while meeting with reporters in Washington on Friday (U.S. time), according to a transcript of his remarks released by the BOK.
-----------------
Korea's exports down 19.5 pct in first 20 days of October
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 19.5 percent in the first 20 days of October mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$26.8 billion in the October 1-20 period, compared with $33.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
Hyundai develops AI-based self-driving technology
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has developed an artificial intelligence-based autonomous driving technology and will apply it in its models.
The South Korean automaker has developed the smart cruise control-machine learning (SCC-ML) technology, in which the vehicle analyzes the driver's driving patterns and allows partial autonomous driving under the smart cruise control function, it said in a statement.
(END)
