Nuclear weapons no solution for N. Korea's regime security: Norwegian NGO
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons is not a sustainable solution for ensuring the security of the communist regime, a Norwegian nongovernmental organization said in a recent report.
The Norwegian People's Aid made the point in the report titled "Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor," noting that Pyongyang continues to build new warheads and is reportedly working to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and sea-based nuclear forces on top of the arsenal of 20-30 nuclear weapons it possesses.
"North Korea should acknowledge that nuclear deterrence is not a sustainable solution for its own or international security," it said in the report released last week, adding that the risk of nuclear accidents or war outweighs the benefits.
The report also said that North Korea has nuclear weapons that have an estimated explosive yield of 225 kilotons, while the nuclear weapon dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 was equivalent to 15 kilotons.
The group called on North Korea to verifiably reduce and eliminate its nuclear arsenal and to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is a nuclear ban treaty adopted by the U.N. in 2017 that obligates its members to destroy all nuclear weapons and has yet to come into force since it has not yet reached the required 50 signatories.
