Financial regulator to order hedge funds to bolster internal control process
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Financial authorities plan to order hedge funds to strengthen their internal control process amid a liquidity crisis at Lime Asset Management Co., the head of the financial regulator said Monday.
Lime Asset, which manages assets worth about US$4 billion, said last week that it was forced to freeze withdrawals from funds worth 846.6 billion won ($721.5 million) because it failed to liquidate assets to meet redemption requests by clients.
Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Eun Sung-soo told lawmakers that authorities will encourage hedge funds to bolster their internal control systems in the wake of the liquidity crisis at Lime.
Eun said the FSC will take steps to prevent the crisis at Lime from spreading to other hedge funds.
Eun, however, stopped short of saying whether the FSC will strengthen regulations on hedge funds.
Separately, Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) Governor Yoon Suk-heun told lawmakers that Lime Asset is responsible for causing the liquidity crisis in terms of its fund management schemes.
