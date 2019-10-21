Aekyung forms consortium with local PEF for Asiana acquisition
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Group, a South Korean cosmetics-to-airline conglomerate, said Monday it has formed a consortium with a local private equity fund (PEF) to submit a final bid for Asiana Airlines Inc.
Aekyung and Stone Bridge Capital have joined hands to participate in the auction to acquire a controlling 31 percent stake in Asiana Airlines as strategic investor and financial investor, respectively, the company said in a statement.
The deal's lead manager Credit Suisse sent a letter to four initial bidders, including a consortium formed by Hyundai Development Co. (HDC) and Mirae Asset Daewoo and another led by the local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI), on Thursday, asking them to submit a final bid on Nov. 7.
Kumho Asiana, the parent of Asiana Airlines, aims to sell the 31 percent stake in the airline held by its subsidiary, Kumho Industrial Co., together with its six affiliates as part of its broad restructuring efforts.
The six affiliates include two budget carriers -- Air Seoul Inc., which is wholly owned by Asiana Airlines, and Air Busan Co., which is 46 percent owned by the airline.
