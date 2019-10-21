TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
By Park Boram
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Tomorrow X Together, a new idol group managed by the agency of global superband BTS, dropped its first full-length album Monday.
The eight-track full-length album titled "The Dream Chapter: Magic" is the quintet's second music release following their breakout debut in March.
The debut album, "The Dream Chapter: Star," landed at 140 on the Billboard 200 album chart, the highest Billboard chart record ever for any debuting K-pop boy band.
The band, also known as TXT, is the second boy band launched by Big Hit Entertainment.
Like the first album, the second TXT album, which includes the main track "Run Away," delves into an adolescent crisis and friendship.
"Run Away," whose Korean title is translated as "Waiting for You at the platform 9 and 3/4," is a synth pop genre with new wave vibes.
The song also comes with a matching military-precise choreography, typical of Big Hit music production.
"The platform 9 and 3/4" in the Korean title symbolizes a special hiding place "where nobody but I and my friends are allowed to go," band member Yeonjun said in a press showcase of the new album Monday.
Team leader Soobin said that being the second boy band from Big Hit, the music label, and their wildly successful successor BTS "have given them big wings."
"In order to fly with those big wings, we need to be well-built so we are making efforts and practicing," Soobin said, adding that "TXT will be a junior whom the senior BTS will be proud of."
The new album's eight tracks span a variety of different music genres, including slow R&B, tropical house, acoustic pop and hip-hop.
The eight tracks include "New Rules," "Roller Coaster," "Poppin' Star," "Magic Island" and "Angel or Devil."
Following the March debut, TXT picked up two rookie of the year awards from two local music awards events, including the M2 X Genie Music Awards.
Going forward, the quintet aims to conquer major music awards events at the end of the year to amass rookie of the year prizes, according to member Hueningkai.
"I also hope that our new album will be as well-loved as was our debut album," he noted.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
4
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
5
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
4
S. Korea, China to hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
Suspected bird flu case reported in central city of Asan