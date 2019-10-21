KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 5,040 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 26,800 UP 600
ORION Holdings 16,500 0
SBC 15,800 UP 50
TONGYANG 1,515 UP 5
Daesang 22,500 UP 100
LG Corp. 70,100 UP 600
BoryungPharm 12,600 0
L&L 11,700 DN 200
NamyangDairy 491,500 0
TaekwangInd 1,144,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,950 UP 10
SsangyongMtr 2,525 DN 130
KAL 25,450 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 DN 10
KCC 224,500 UP 4,000
HankookShellOil 334,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,150 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,350 UP 150
AmoreG 69,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 122,000 DN 1,000
KISWire 22,500 0
NEXENTIRE 9,560 UP 310
CHONGKUNDANG 89,700 UP 900
LotteFood 439,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,450 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,300 DN 900
Shinsegae 242,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 252,500 0
SGBC 40,550 UP 300
Hanwha 24,900 UP 50
DB HiTek 17,200 UP 200
CJ 84,800 UP 100
JWPHARMA 27,750 UP 100
LGInt 15,650 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 6,160 DN 20
SK Discovery 22,550 DN 250
LS 48,650 UP 300
GC Corp 113,500 UP 500
GS E&C 32,050 DN 750
