(LEAD) Seoul stocks close slightly higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded slightly on Monday as investors chased bargains after the market lost ground last week on downbeat Chinese economic growth data, analysts said. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 4.15 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 2,064.84. Trade volume was modest at 600 million shares worth 3.55 trillion won (US$3 billion).
Analysts said Seoul shares managed to gain ground on bargain hunting, but the overall sentiment remained weak after Beijing reported weaker-than-expected economic growth of 6 percent for the third quarter last week.
China is South Korea's biggest trading partner.
The growth was also limited as investors were cautious about Britain and the European Union's Brexit deal, which still needs to win approval from both sides.
"South Korea is set to announce its third-quarter gross domestic product report this week, and the U.S. will deliver a speech on its policy related to China," said Lee Won, a researcher at Bookook Securities Co., claiming such uncertainties limited growth.
Foreign investors offloaded net 120 billion won, while retail investors scooped up net 44.5 billion won. Institutions bought more shares than they sold at 54.2 billion won.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 0.8 percent to 50,300 won, and SK hynix climbed 0.13 percent to 77,500 won. LG Electronics moved up 0.44 percent to 69,100 won.
Foodstuffs maker Orion rose 3 percent to 103,000 won, and CJ CheilJedang shot up 2.69 percent to 229,000 won.
Financial firms were also among major gainers. Shinhan Financial rose 1.78 percent to 42,850 won, and KB Financial climbed 0.7 percent to 43,150 won.
Steelmakers were mixed, with POSCO decreasing 1.78 percent to 220,500 won, while Korea Zinc advanced 1.03 percent to close at 442,000 won. Hyundai Steel surrendered 2.49 percent to reach 35,300 won.
The local currency closed at 1,172.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 9.50 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 3.3 basis points to 1.408 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 5.5 basis points to reach 1.515 percent.
