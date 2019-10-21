Environment minister orders concerted efforts to contain spread of ASF

Cho's instruction came hours after quarantine authorities confirmed the 11th case of ASF from wild boars near the border with North Korea. Quarantine officials have been making efforts to hunt down wild boars in the border areas, deploying hunters and installing traps. No additional ASF infections from local pig farms have been reported since the 14th case was confirmed Oct. 9. So far, all confirmed cases from wild and domestic pigs have come from areas bordering North Korea.