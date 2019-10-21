Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon asks religious leaders to help heal social conflicts
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed concern Monday about unrelenting social and ideological rifts in South Korea, requesting that the religious community help address the problem.
He highlighted the political wrangling over some key policy goals supported by many people, including prosecution reform, and the ensuing conflict among citizens.
-----------------
N. Korea denies holding S. Koreans from hijacking in 1969
SEOUL -- North Korea has denied allegations that it has been forcibly holding South Korean nationals for more than five decades after abducting them as part of a plane hijacking, according to a family member of one of the victims.
In 1969, North Korea hijacked a Korean Air plane carrying four crew members and 46 passengers and redirected it to the communist nation. Of them, 39 were sent back to the South 66 days later, but the other 11 are still believed to be in the North.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister
SEOUL -- Prosecutors asked a Seoul court Monday to issue an arrest warrant for the wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk on 10 charges related to her daughter's college admission and an investment in a private equity fund (PEF).
The request came about two months since the prosecution started investigating Cho's family over allegations regarding the forgery of a college presidential citation, a dubious financial investment and academic favors.
-----------------
Seoul stocks close slightly higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded slightly on Monday as investors chased bargains after the market lost ground last week on downbeat Chinese economic growth data, analysts said. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 4.15 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 2,064.84. Trade volume was low at 600 million shares worth 3.55 trillion won (US$3 billion).
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back to 45 percent after Cho Kuk's resignation as justice minister, a weekly poll showed Monday.
According to Realmeter, the rating gained 3.6 percentage points on-week to 45 percent. It conducted the phone survey of 2,505 people nationwide, aged 19 or older, for the five business days last week. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.
-----------------
Mercedes-Benz to launch all-electric SUV in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said Monday it will add an all-electric sport utility vehicle model to its lineup to cement its leading status in Korea's imported vehicle market.
The EQC 400 4MATIC SUV is the first pure electric model the German carmaker will introduce in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, with its sales to begin on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
SEOUL -- Tomorrow X Together, a new idol group managed by the agency of global superband BTS, dropped its first full-length album Monday.
The eight-track full-length album titled "The Dream Chapter: Magic" is the quintet's second music release following their breakout debut in March.
-----------------
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
SEOUL -- South Korea issued a travel warning for Chile on Monday, as protests over a hike in public transport fares are escalating into nationwide riots, the foreign ministry said.
A "yellow warning," the second lowest of the four-phase travel advisory system, calls for South Korean citizens to refrain from traveling to the South American nation and for those staying there to take extra caution for safety, the ministry said in a release.
