S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 21, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 October 21, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.300 1.283 +1.7
3-year TB 1.408 1.375 +3.3
10-year TB 1.660 1.587 +7.3
2-year MSB 1.387 1.363 +2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.912 1.880 +3.2
91-day CD 1.360 1.360 --
(END)
