S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 22, 2019
All Headlines 17:17 October 22, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.293 1.300 -0.7
3-year TB 1.379 1.408 -2.9
10-year TB 1.655 1.660 -0.5
2-year MSB 1.367 1.387 -2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.885 1.912 -2.7
91-day CD 1.360 1.360 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
2
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
4
S. Korea coach disappointed with draw vs. N. Korea in World Cup qualifier
-
5
BOK Gov. Lee to attend G20 meeting of top financial officials
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's jobless rate falls to 3.1 pct in September, 348,000 jobs created
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul targets 10 pct of global EV, hydrogen car market by 2030
-
1
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'
-
2
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
3
N.K. media slams S. Korea over missile tests, weapons development plans
-
4
Russian military aircraft intrude into S. Korea's air defense zone
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions