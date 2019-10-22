Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook Tire to sell tires via U.S. truck repair networks

All Headlines 09:10 October 22, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, said Tuesday it has partnered with a U.S. truck repair networks firm to diversify its customers.

Hankook Tire has signed a deal with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores to supply its truck and bus tires to over 350 truck repair and maintenance stores that the U.S. company operates across the United States, the company said in a statement.

Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total revenue from abroad. It has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires.

In the January-June period, Hankook Tire's net profit plunged 37 percent to 205 billion won (US$172 million) from 324 billion won a year earlier.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hankook Tire-US partnership
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!