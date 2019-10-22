Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 22

All Headlines 10:15 October 22, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President Moon's budget speech at National Assembly

-- Prime Minister Lee's visit to Japan

-- Vice defense minister to attend Xiangshan defense forum in Beijing

Economy & Finance

-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki chairs Cabinet meeting

-- Korea's producer prices fall for 3rd straight month in September
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!