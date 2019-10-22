Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 22
All Headlines 10:15 October 22, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- President Moon's budget speech at National Assembly
-- Prime Minister Lee's visit to Japan
-- Vice defense minister to attend Xiangshan defense forum in Beijing
Economy & Finance
-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki chairs Cabinet meeting
-- Korea's producer prices fall for 3rd straight month in September
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
4
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
3
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'