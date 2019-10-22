Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:16 October 22, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/13 Cloudy 20

Incheon 22/15 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 23/11 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 22/11 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/11 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/17 Cloudy 30

Daegu 22/12 Sunny 20

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20

