Finance chief calls for full implementation of budget
SEJONG, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister called Tuesday for a full implementation of the budget in the fourth quarter in a move to boost the country's slowing economy.
Hong Nam-ki made the comments in a Cabinet meeting in Seoul, citing the current economic conditions and the importance of the government's fiscal role.
The comments came amid concerns that South Korea may miss its growth target this year due in part to slowing exports.
South Korea's exports fell 11.7 percent on-year to US$44.7 billion in September, extending their on-year decline to a 10th consecutive month due to weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong trade row between the United States and China.
The International Monetary Fund recently lowered its growth forecast for South Korea's economy this year to 2 percent from its previous outlook of 2.6 percent amid a global economic slowdown.
Hong has said the government will mobilize all policy tools to achieve economic growth in the 2 percent range this year.
