Seoul stocks open higher following Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, on the back of hopes that the United States and China work to resolve their lengthy trade war.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9.32 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,074.16 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks rose Monday (local time) on signs of progress toward the U.S.-China trade agreement. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.21 percent to close at 26,827.64, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.91 percent to 8,162.99.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed, though tech shares had a solid start.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.80 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.29 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.17 percent, while South Korea's No. 1 steelmaker POSCO added 1.36 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor, however, dropped 1.23 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 1.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,173.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.70 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
4
S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
(LEAD) Protesters detained for breaking into U.S. ambassador's residence
-
3
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
4
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth itching to return to winner's circle
-
5
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
1
N. Korea's first lady absent from public view for 4 months
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper urges stepped-up resistance against U.S. sanctions
-
3
Uniqlo to halt ad after allegations of defaming sex slave victims
-
4
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
5
Trump says 'lot of things going on' regarding N.K, raises prospects of 'major rebuild'