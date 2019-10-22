U.N. grants sanctions waivers for Red Cross assistance efforts in N. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council has granted sanctions waivers for an international Red Cross organization project to provide clean water and better sanitation in North Korea, the U.N. website showed Tuesday.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) received sanctions exemptions on materials "urgently required for lifesaving humanitarian assistance" in providing access to clean drinking water and improving sanitation, according to the website.
A total of 11 items worth 4,880 euro (US$5,442) received sanctions exemptions. It will cost 4,000 euro to deliver the approved materials from China's eastern town of Dandong to the North's northwestern city of Sinuiju, the website showed.
The exemptions effective from Oct. 11 will be in place for six months.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
